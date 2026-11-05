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City Council Meeting Scheduled for November 10
3 days ago
The Greensboro City Council meets at 5:30 pm on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, in the Katie Dorsett Council Chamber of the Melvin Municipal Office Building, 300 W. Washington St. To speak at City Council meetings, residents must submit an online request by 5 pm the day prior to a meeting. Residents may also register upon entry with the courier on the meeting day by using the Qminder kiosk. A QR code will be available to scan into personal mobile-phone devices should residents prefer.