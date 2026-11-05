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Westport first responders simultaneously battle fire, deliver baby; also respond to second fire hours later
By Ken Paiva,5 days ago
Westport first responders had their hands full both literally and figuratively on Wednesday afternoon. According to the Westport Fire Department, Westport Firefighters responded to a garage fire on Tickle Road around 5:30 p.m. The fire, which was quickly knocked down by firefighters, was determined to be accidental and there were...
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