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Chelsea Team News at Sunderland: Moises Caicedo, Jordan Henderson, Emiliano Martinez, Jorrel Hato
By paulmbanks,5 days ago
Moises Caicedo was not present during the first 15 minutes of Chelsea’s training session yesterday, and that naturally invited doubt about his status for Sunday’s match at Sunderland. It is worth noting that only the first 15 minutes are open to media, so we just don’t know if the Ecuadorian midfielder joined in on the session, later on, or not. Caicedo has been dealing with an injury plagued campaign, thus far, but as of now, there are no confirmed reports of a fresh injury for him.