undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Charga on the Pike owner uses social media following to build civic engagement
By Nolan Stout,5 days ago
About a year ago, Ibrahim Al-Amin was walking along Columbia Pike and decided to make a video. One of the owners of Charga on the Pike, Al-Amin was as frustrated as other business leaders in the area with years of disruptive roadwork that were affecting commerce in the area. When he uploaded the video to the restaurant’s Instagram, it got a lot of positive feedback.