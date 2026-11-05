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18th Annual Native Rhythms Festival November 13-15, 2026, Wickham Park
By Terri Wright,2 days ago
The Indian River Flute Circle and Native Heritage Gathering, Inc. proudly present the eighteenth annual gathering of the Native Rhythms Festival. This three-day festival during Native American Heritage Month honors the cultures of the indigenous peoples of the Americas through music, especially the Native American Flute. Native Rhythms Festival: Attention...