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Unsealed court documents allege Wasatch County sheriff attempted to discredit his political opponents
By Clara Hatcher,5 days ago
Unsealed Third District Court documents allege that Wasatch County Sheriff Jared Rigby attempted to discredit his political challengers: Summit County Detective Eric Mainord and Wasatch County Emergency Management Director Jeremy Hales. On Jan. 10, 2026, the Summit County Sheriff’s Office received an anonymous letter expressing “serious concern” regarding Mainord’s “credibility...
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