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Easy Friendsgiving Food Ideas (21 Potluck Recipes to Share)
By Therese Buchanan,2 days ago
This post may contain affiliate links. Please see my disclosure policy. These Easy Friendsgiving Food Ideas cover the whole potluck table: appetizers, a main, side dishes that travel well and pumpkin desserts. There are 21 recipes here, including Slow Cooker Cranberry Meatballs, Mini Pumpkin Cheese Balls, Sourdough Stuffing, Cheesy Green Beans and a classic pumpkin pie.