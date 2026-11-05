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Gaylord “Leon” Barwald | 11/5/2026
5 days ago
Gaylord “Leon” Barwald 71, of Rushville, Missouri passed away Tuesday, November 3, 2026 at his home in Rushville, MO. He was born November 4, 1954 in St. Joseph, MO, son of the late Claudine and Homer Barwald. He graduated from Benton High School and married Elizabeth Goodpaster in 1987. She survives of the home. Leon retired from the Buchanan County Highway and roads department after 24 years of service. He loved to fish, was an avid collector of baseball, football cards, and coins, He was a devout Christian and a long time member of the Immanuel Baptist Church. Leon was preceded in death by his parents, a step son Raymond Bosch Jr, and a brother, Wilfred Barwald. Survivors include wife, Elizabeth “Sis” Barwald of the home, grandchildren: Brennen Bosch, Malorie Bosch, and step granddaughter, Katie Schultz. The family will receive friends from 1-2:00 PM on Friday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Funeral services and public live stream: 2:00 pm, Friday, November 6, 2026 at the Rupp Funeral Home, The Interment will be at the Memorial Park Cemetery. Online condolence, obituary and public live stream at www.ruppfuneral.com.