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Case No. 2026 CV 04981
5 days ago
COURT OF COMMON PLEAS MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OHIO, Case No. 2026 CV 04981. Heather R West a/k/a Heather Renee West, et al., Defendants. Heather R West, whose last known address is 4877 Rainier Drive, Dayton, OH 45432 and Unknown Spouse of Heather R. West, whose last known address is 4877 Rainier Drive, Dayton, OH 45432 will take notice that on August 26, 2026, Freedom Mortgage Corporation filed its Complaint in the Common Pleas Court of Montgomery County, Ohio in Case No. 2026 CV 04981, on the docket of the Court, and the object and demand for relief of which pleading is to foreclose the lien of plaintiff's mortgage recorded upon the following described real estate to wit: Property Address: 4877 Rainier Drive, Dayton, OH 45432 and being more particularly described in plaintiff's mortgage recorded in Instrument No. 2021-00073717, of this County Recorder's Office. The above-named defendants are required to answer within twenty-eight (28) days after last publication, which shall be published once a week for three consecutive weeks, or they might be denied a hearing in this case.