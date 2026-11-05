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Attorney General’s Office, Brule County Authorities Investigate Fatal Stabbing In Chamberlain
By Zach Nelson,4 days ago
CHAMBERLAIN, (KCCR) — Authorities are investigation a stabbing death in Chamberlain. Attorney General Marty Jackley along with Brule County State’s Attorney Theresa Maule says 18 year-old Michael Ottmo of Chamberlain has been arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault. Chamberlain Police responded to a Chamberlain residence around 5:15 pm Sunday evening according to press release on the South Dakota Attorney General website. The victim, 44 year-old Dustin Thomas of Chamberlain was found by responding officers with serious injuries. He was pronounced dead later at the Sanford Chamberlain Medical Center. Ottmo made an intital appearance in Court Monday. A status hearing was held Wednesday. A preliminary hearing has been tentatively scheduled for Friday, November 13th at 10 am. Ottmo has been appointed defense attorney Steve Smith of Chamberlain. The stabbing remains under investigation. Additional charges are pending.