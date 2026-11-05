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City Hall has Changing Tables Installed
5 days ago
Mayor Domenic J. Sarno is proud to announce that the installation of changing tables in the public restroom located on the ground floor of City Hall has been completed. Mayor Sarno states, “I am proud to announce the installation of changing tables in the public restroom here in City Hall. Thanks to advocacy from multiple employees here at City Hall, I am thrilled that the project is completed. I would like to shout out my first Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer Attorney Talia Gee, who began this movement years back with a parental leave lactation room in City Hall to privately and comfortably attend to their lactation needs. A special shout out to my former Aide and current Health and Racial Equity Coordinator Shenell Ford, at our DHHS, who has also been steadfast on supporting working parents. A big thank you to Executive Director of Parks, Buildings and Recreation Management Tom Ashe and our facilities team for their efforts in getting these installed.”