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Lisa Jennaro Named 2027 WASPA Support Staff Person of the Year
2 days ago
Lisa Jennaro, Senior HR Specialist for Elmbrook Schools, has been named the 2027 Support Staff Person of the Year by the Wisconsin Association of School Personnel Administrators (WASPA). Lisa has worked for Elmbrook Schools since 2005, building a career marked by practical problem-solving, strong relationships and a steady commitment to supporting staff across the district.