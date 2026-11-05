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Kevin Lee Spurr | 11/5/2026
5 days ago
Kevin Lee Spurr, 48, of St. Joseph, Missouri passed away Monday, November 2, 2026 at a local health care facility. He was born January 29, 1978 in St. Joseph, son of Karen (Vieira) and Stephen Spurr. Kevin was fun-loving, kind and a wonderful entertainer. He never knew a stranger. He loved his 80s music, fishing, and the KC Chiefs. Halloween was always his favorite day. Kevin was preceded in death by mother, Linda Spurr, and nephew, Brent Murphy. Survivors include mother, Karen (John) Crispino of St. Joseph, father, Stephen (Deretha) Spurr of St Joseph, siblings, Shelli Mason of Overland Park, KS, Matt (Tisha) Gibson of St. Joseph, Kelley (Nathan Jr.) Stewart of St. Joseph, Johnathan (Amber) Crispino of Spring, TX, and many nieces and nephews.