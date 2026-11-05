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Cinnabon Cinnamon Roll Recipe You Can Make at Home
5 days ago
Okay friends, we need to talk. I have been chasing that mall food court cinnamon smell my entire adult life, and I am FINALLY ready to hand over my cinnabon cinnamon roll recipe so you can make them in your own kitchen, in your pajamas, without ever putting on real pants. This is my copycat cinnabon recipe that I’ve tweaked about a thousand times until it tasted like the real thing. We’re talking gooey, fluffy cinnamon rolls with that iconic cream cheese frosting melting into every crevice. Be still my heart, I literally can’t even thinking about it right now. Grab your bread flour and your patience (just a little) because this one is worth every single minute.