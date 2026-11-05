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Chase McCarty On His MCL Injury Scare, Starting the Rehab, His Drive To Get Back and an NBA Family Reunion In Houston — a PaperCity Exclusive
By Chris Baldwin,4 days ago
About 10 rows up in the Toyota Center stands, Chase McCarty enjoyed a well timed (and much needed) family reunion with his mom and dad after a frightening start to McCarty’s own University of Houston season. “We brought mom in town so she could put her eyes on him after he hurt his knee,” Kelly McCarty, the dad, says. “Mom had to come see him.”