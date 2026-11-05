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Harmeet Dhillon Resigns Her Position as Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights
By AWR Hawkins,5 days ago
On Thursday, Harmeet Dhillon, Assistant Attorney General of the DOJ’s Civil Rights Division, resigned her position. Today, I accepted the resignation of Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon, who led the Civil Rights Division with conviction the past 18 months. She has defended the civil liberties of every American and enforced the law without fear or favor. The Department is grateful for her dedicated public service, and we wish her every success in her future endeavors.