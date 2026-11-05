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Mitchell Veterans Day Garbage Collection Starts at 7 A.M.; Landfill Closes at Noon
By Dominic Archer,5 days ago
MITCHELL, SD (Mitchell Now) — Mitchell residents with Wednesday garbage collection should have their garbage ready for an early pickup on Veterans Day. According to the city’s holiday notice, garbage collection will begin at 7 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, and be completed by noon. Residents on Wednesday routes should plan around the shortened collection window.