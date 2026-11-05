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Patrick Mahomes’ key role inside deal that almost saw Cristiano Ronaldo join MLS
2 days ago
Cristiano Ronaldo's retirement from international football has brought renewed attention to an extraordinary transfer attempt involving NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes. The Portuguese legend has called time on his international career, bringing an end to one of football's most remarkable chapters. However, Ronaldo's retirement has also revived memories of the time...