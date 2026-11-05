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U.S. Airlines’ September 2026 aviation fuel cost down 4.3%, consumption down 7.8%
4 days ago
The Department of Transportation’s Bureau of Transportation Statistics (BTS) today released U.S. airlines’ September 2026 fuel cost and consumption numbers indicating total fuel expenditure ($5.90B) of U.S. scheduled service airlines was down 4.3% from August 2026 ($6.17B) and up 69.2% from September 2025 ($3.49B). The airlines used 1.527 billion gallons of fuel, 7.8% less fuel than in August 2026 (1.656 billion gallons) and 0.9% more fuel than September 2025 (1.514 billion gallons). The cost per gallon of fuel in September 2026 ($3.86) was up 14 cents (3.7%) from August 2026 ($3.72) and up $1.56 (67.7%) from September 2025 ($2.30).