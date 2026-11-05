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Harrisburg lands record $3.5M rail safety grant for 4th St.
By News Staff,5 days ago
HARRISBURG, Ore. - The City of Harrisburg received the largest grant in its history, securing up to $3,583,594 from the Federal Railroad Administration for railroad crossing improvements. The money will fund the Harrisburg 4th Street Corridor Railroad Grade Crossing Improvements Project. The project will close three at-grade rail crossings, improve...
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