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Lexington Mobile Market tops $117,000 in sales as grocery access effort continues
By Kevin O. Stinnett,5 days ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Nov. 5, 2026) — Lexington’s Mobile Market generated more than $117,000 in sales through early October, continuing a partnership that brings fresh food and household staples directly to neighborhoods without nearby access to full-service grocery stores. The traveling grocery store operates from a 60-foot trailer through...