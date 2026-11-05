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Nov. 14: Charlie Brown Movie Night in the Park at Placerita Canyon Nature Center
By Press Release,5 days ago
Los Angeles County Parks and Placerita Canyon Nature Center Associates announce its double feature holiday edition movie night in the park Saturday, Nov. 14, 4-7 p.m. The holiday double feature “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” and “A Charlie Brown Christmas” will be shown under the stars at Placerita Canyon Nature Center’s Acorn Amphitheater.