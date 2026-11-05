undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Man who led police pursuit that killed two Brusly teens gets 95-year prison sentence
By OLIVIA TEES,4 days ago
A police chase in December 2022 inadvertently killed two teens in West Baton Rouge Parish. On Thursday, the man who caused the pursuit was sentenced to 95 years in prison. In a somber courtroom, Tyquel Zanders, 28, was issued 35 years each for two counts of manslaughter, 10 years for aggravated flight from an officer and 15 years for aggravated obstruction of a highway. The sentences will run concurrently.
10