undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Representative-Elect Reeb Will Return to NM House
4 days ago
Albuquerque, NM (KKOB) –Representative-elect Andrea Reeb, a republican from Clovis, announced today that she will take her seat in the NM House of Representatives when the Legislature convenes in January. Reeb was re-elected by the voters of House District 64 in Tuesday’s election. Reeb had resigned from the Legislature last month after a federal court ruled that her service as a legislator conflicted with her work as a special assistant district attorney. At the time staying in the legislature could have jeopardized dozens of criminal cases Reeb said. After Tuesday’s re-election by the voters Reeb is returning to the Legislature. She’ll continue her special prosecutor work through December, then join a private law group.
2