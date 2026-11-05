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Road Ready becomes Saegic and launches TrackRR Gateway for connected trailer intelligence
5 days ago
Road Ready announced today that it is transitioning to a new brand, Saegic, and introduced TrackRR Gateway, a new connected trailer intelligence solution for commercial fleets. The Saegic brand replaces Road Ready and reflects a broader focus on turning trailer and operational data into clear, actionable intelligence. TrackRR Gateway connects trailer data to the Saegic Cloud Platform, helping fleet operators see trailer location, status and risk so they can respond faster, reduce downtime, and keep assets moving.