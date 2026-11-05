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WKU receives $2 million to build microgrid supporting disaster response
By Kevin O. Stinnett,4 days ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (Nov. 5, 2026) — Western Kentucky University has received a $2 million award to develop a microgrid at its Innovation Campus, strengthening backup power for critical operations while creating opportunities for student research in energy management and disaster preparedness. The award comes from the Kentucky Energy...
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