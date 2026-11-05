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Air Premia strengthens U.S. presence with spacious seating and expanded long-haul service
5 days ago
Air Premia is strengthening its competitive edge in the U.S. market by delivering spacious seating, tailored long-haul in-flight services, and an expanding route network providing differentiated travel options for passengers flying between the United States and South Korea. Recognizing the vital importance of personal space on long-haul flights, Air Premia...