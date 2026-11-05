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Cold Chain Technologies raises EcoVadis status following record sustainability improvement
5 days ago
Cold Chain Technologies (CCT), a leading global provider of thermal packaging and digital solutions for the life sciences industry, has been awarded a Bronze Medal by EcoVadis following its latest assessment. The recognition reflects the company's continued commitment to ESG business practices and follows CCT's strongest year-on-year improvement since it...