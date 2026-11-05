undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
DHL Group continues its growth trajectory in the third quarter and significantly increases revenue and earnings
4 days ago
DHL Group continued its strong business performance in the third quarter of 2026. Group revenue increased 12.6 percent year-over-year to EUR 22.7 billion (Q3 2025: EUR 20.1 billion). Operating profit (EBIT) rose 16.2 percent to EUR 1.7 billion (Q3 2025: EUR 1.5 billion). The EBIT margin improved to 7.6 percent (Q3 2025: 7.3 percent). Based on the continued positive earnings momentum, the Group raised its full-year 2026 guidance to an operating profit of more than EUR 7.0 billion (previously: more than EUR 6.5 billion) on October 16 and announced its preliminary results.