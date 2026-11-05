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Could Montclair’s Town Hall Become a Power Substation?
5 days ago
Montclair needs a new electrical substation, and PSE&G is eyeing the site of the municipal building at 205 Claremont Avenue. We talk with Town Manager Stephen Marks and resident Glenn Pascrell and share the Montclair Center BID’s account of why an earlier Bloomfield Avenue site fell through. We also speak with Dave Placek, a developer who’s got a stake in the matter. And, of course, PSE&G. We look at how 205 Claremont came up, what the Township and PSE&G have and haven’t shared, and what happens at the Nov. 10 Council hearing.