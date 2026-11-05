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Five people indicted on federal charges for running multi-state drug operation in New Mexico
5 days ago
Hobbs, NM (KKOB) – Five people in New Mexico are being federally charged for being part of a multi-state drug trafficking and money laundering conspiracy. According to federal court documents they used the U.S. mail, interstate travel, and electronic financial transactions to facilitate a large-scale meth and fentanyl distribution operation in New Mexico, Arizona and California.
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