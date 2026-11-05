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Ohio State Knows What’s at Stake Against Oregon Now It Must Prove It
By Blake Biscardi,4 days ago
Ohio State hosts Oregon with playoff hopes on the line. Luke Fahey and Dylan Raiola headline a matchup shaped by quarterback changes and urgency. Ohio State and Oregon meet Saturday with their postseason hopes under pressure and questions to answer at quarterback. The Buckeyes are fighting to keep their College Football Playoff path alive without Julian Sayin, while Oregon has been navigating its schedule without Dante Moore and must overcome a three-loss record to stay in the postseason conversation.