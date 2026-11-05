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Mayo Clinic Platform launches AI tool to streamline clinical decision-making
By Anuja VaidyaJill Hughes,5 days ago
Mayo Clinic’s health tech innovation arm, Mayo Clinic Platform, has launched an artificial intelligence tool to bring patients' medical information and relevant clinical evidence together during patient interactions, the health system said Tuesday. The solution offers clinicians specific guidance for more than 35 specialties, helping answer clinical questions, explore...