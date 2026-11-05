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Brandon's Bites: Nice Biscuit's warm, homemade meals
By CNY Central Staff,5 days ago
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Happiness, at least for some Syracuse diners, starts with a biscuit. At Nice Biscuit in Syracuse, customers are lining up for homemade Southern-style buttermilk biscuits made fresh from scratch daily. The shop’s biscuits have helped make Nice Biscuit a popular stop for people looking for a warm, made-from-scratch meal. CNY Central's Brandon Roth visited Nice Biscuit to take a closer look at what’s driving the restaurant’s popularity.
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