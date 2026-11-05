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Lexington launches searchable database of property code violations
By Kevin O. Stinnett,4 days ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Nov. 5, 2026) — Lexington residents can now research property code violations and review enforcement histories through a new public database designed to help renters, homebuyers and neighborhood organizations make more informed decisions. The city’s Code Enforcement Database allows users to search by property address or owner,...
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