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Northern Girls Flag Football Shuts Out Milford Mill 39-0, Advances To State Semifinals
By Zachary Kimmel,5 days ago
OWINGS, Md. — Northern High School’s girls flag football team continued its impressive postseason run Wednesday night, shutting out Milford Mill Academy 39-0 at home to advance to the state semifinals. The Patriots (14-1) controlled the game from the opening possession, receiving contributions from all three phases. Northern’s...