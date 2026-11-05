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Gene Allen Cleary, Tompkinsville
By James Brown,5 days ago
Mr. Gene Allen Cleary, age 58, of Tompkinsville, Kentucky, passed away peacefully at his home on November 3, 2026. Gene was born on December 6, 1967, in Indianapolis, Indiana, a son of the late Harvie Eugene “Gene” Cleary and Beatris (Monday) Cleary, who survives. He was a skilled carpenter and airplane mechanic who took great pride in working with his hands and solving problems. Beyond his work, he had a deep love for the outdoors and found joy and peace in nature. Whether spending time outside, appreciating the beauty of the natural world or pursuing his many interests he will be remembered for his hardworking spirit and appreciation for the simple things in life.