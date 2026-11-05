undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Two brothers facing federal charges for assault and causing death of a woman in the Navajo Nation
5 days ago
Navajo Nation (KKOB) – Two men are facing federal charges after a series of violent assaults, one of which resulted in the death of a woman. According to court records, on August 30, 2024, Eloy Perea, 39, and his brother, Harold Perea, Jr., 34, both members of the Navajo Nation, struck a woman with a vehicle and at some point, was shot by one of the men.
2