undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Wärtsilä dual-fuel engine and propulsion solution selected for Delfin Midstream’s pioneering project
5 days ago
Technology group Wärtsilä has secured an order to supply the engines and thrusters for the first Floating Liquefied Natural Gas (FLNG) vessels being built at Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) for the U.S.-based Delfin LNG project. The propulsion solutions will support efficient, reliable and environmentally sustainable operations for the offshore LNG facility, helping accelerate the development of new LNG export infrastructure. The order was booked by Wärtsilä in Q2 2026.