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Congress may be new, but NPPC’s commitment holds steady
By Bryan Humphreys,5 days ago
The midterm elections have set the stage for new voices in Washington, D.C., including lawmakers from states and districts where pork production is important to the economy. Several longtime congressional champions are leaving office and new members are stepping in, creating opportunities to establish relationships with the next generation of policymakers.