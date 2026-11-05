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Truist names Cam Freeman its Kentucky east market president
By Kevin O. Stinnett,4 days ago
— Truist has named Cam Freeman its Kentucky East market president, putting the experienced banking executive in charge of commercial banking efforts across Lexington, surrounding counties and Eastern Kentucky. Freeman will focus on expanding the bank’s regional presence, developing its commercial banking team and strengthening relationships with businesses and community...
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