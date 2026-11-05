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East Feliciana voters fill school board seats; set up runoffs for other positions
By JAMES MINTON,4 days ago
East Feliciana Parish voters ousted four incumbents while filling the remaining six seats on the East Feliciana Parish School Board. Incumbent Rufus Nesbitt in District 1 with 336 votes to 160 for Nancy Demetria Matthews and 85 for Peidera Sims-Matthews. Sims-Matthews was the incumbent in District 2, Division 1, but was told during qualifying that she had been registered to vote in the wrong district after the board reapportioned with the 2020 census figures.
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