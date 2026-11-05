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Emirates Group announces half-year profit for 2026-27, despite full six-month impact of regional conflict and high fuel costs
5 days ago
Group: Half-year profit before tax of AED 4.1 billion (US$ 1.1 billion), down 66% from the same period last year. Revenue down 12% to AED 66.2 billion (US$ 18.0 billion). Emirates: Half-year profit before tax of AED 3.7 billion (US$ 1.0 billion), down 68%, and revenue of AED 56.9 billion (US$ 15.5 billion), down 13%, against the same period last year. Revenue buoyed by strong cargo performance; profits eroded by high fuel prices.