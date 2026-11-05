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ECTC opens $3.8 million culinary arts kitchen and dining space
By Kevin O. Stinnett,5 days ago
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (Nov. 5, 2026) — Elizabethtown Community and Technical College has opened a $3.8 million renovated culinary arts kitchen and dining space, expanding hands-on training while making room for a larger modernization of its technical education facilities. The college celebrated the opening Wednesday with a ribbon cutting and...
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