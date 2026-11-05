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Xeneta Summit: Analysts forecast ocean freight spot rates to fall 30% in 2027 as Red Sea return sees capacity flooding back
5 days ago
Global ocean container shipping spot rates are forecast to fall 30% in 2027, according to the Xeneta Ocean Outlook Report unveiled today by Chief Analyst Peter Sand to more than 800 industry leaders from the world’s largest shippers and logistics service providers gathered at the annual Xeneta Summit in Munich.