undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Rhenus Logistics and Zhengtong Auto sign MoU on Sino-Europe collaboration in automotive logistics
5 days ago
Rhenus Logistics and Zhengtong Auto, a wholly-owned subsidiary of ZhengTong Auto by Xiamen ITG Holding Group, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to support Zhengtong Auto’s logistics needs in Poland. Signed at Rhenus’ Shanghai office, Rhenus Group’s Greater China headquarters, on 4 November, the agreement will position Rhenus as a strategic partner in automotive logistics, while enabling Zhengtong Auto to extend their growth into Europe with an international logistics network.