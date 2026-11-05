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Touro Dental Health Honors Veterans with Free Dental Care and Veterans Day Luncheon
5 days ago
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Touro Dental Health is honoring veterans, active-duty military personnel, and their families through its annual Smiles for Veterans initiative, providing complimentary dental services throughout the month of November. The program offers free dental exams, X-rays, and preventive cleanings to eligible veterans, service members, and their family...
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