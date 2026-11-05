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AAA: New Mexico Gas Prices Continue to Fall as Oil Prices Ease
5 days ago
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico drivers are seeing some relief at the gas pump as fuel prices continue to trend downward across the state. According to AAA New Mexico, the statewide average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline is now $4.00, down 18 cents from last week. Despite the decline, drivers are still paying about $1.13 more per gallon than they were at this time last year.
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