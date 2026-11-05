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UK opens equine research complex to advance horse and human health
By Kevin O. Stinnett,4 days ago
The University of Kentucky’s Equine Sports Medicine Research Complex in the Gluck Equine Research Center held a ribbon cutting ceremony for its new facility on Oct. 30 at UK’s North Farm. Pictured left to right in front of the Cosequin Equine Exerciser are Ethan Sutherland, DVM, equine business unit manager for Nutramax Laboratories; Laura Stephenson, UK vice president of land-grant engagement and Martin-Gatton College of Agriculture, Food and Environment dean; Todd Henderson, DVM and president of Nutramax Laboratories; Bruno Menarim, DVM, Ph.D., Bill Gatton Foundation Endowed Chair in Veterinary Physiology; Emma Adam, DVM, Ph.D., DACVIM, DACVS, assistant professor and equine industry liaison at the Gluck Center; and Brett Sponseller, DVM, Ph.D., chair of UK’s Department of Veterinary Science and director of the Gluck Center. Photo by Matt Barton.
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