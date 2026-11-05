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UK Chandler leads 15 Kentucky hospitals on Newsweek’s 2027 list
By Kevin O. Stinnett,5 days ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Nov. 5, 2026) — University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital ranks first in Kentucky on Newsweek’s America’s Best-in-State Hospitals 2027 list, leading 15 hospitals recognized across the commonwealth. Baptist Health Lexington placed second, followed by St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital, Baptist Health Louisville and UK...
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